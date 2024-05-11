US approved urgent sale of HIMARS launchers to Ukraine

Three HIMARS launchers for Ukraine from the US will be financed by the German government.

The US State Department has approved the urgent sale to Ukraine of three launchers for HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, worth approximately $30 million.

This is reported on the website of the Pentagon's Security Cooperation Agency.

The State Department made a decision to approve a possible emergency foreign military sale to the government of Ukraine of highly mobile artillery missile systems and corresponding elements of logistical support and program support at an estimated cost of $30 million. Share

As noted, the Ukrainian government requested to sell it three HIMARS missile complexes. The estimated cost of the purchase is 30 million dollars, which will be financed by the German government on behalf of Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken noted that there is an emergency situation that requires the urgent sale of the specified systems to Ukraine, which will come from the current reserves of the US Army.

This will be a sale from the US Army. No compensation arrangements have been reported in connection with this potential sale. Implementation of the proposed sale will not require additional US government representatives or contractors to travel to Ukraine. Anthony Blinken US Secretary of State

The Pentagon's Security Cooperation Agency also added that this sale "will not have a negative impact on US defence capabilities".

This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by enhancing Ukraine's ability to defend itself and respond to ongoing Russian aggression. Share

Germany will buy three launchers for HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems from the United States of America and present them to Ukraine.

This was announced by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius during his visit to Washington, reports t-online.

He stated that the HIMARS launchers will come from the US Army, and Germany will pay for them.

In cooperation with the Americans, we will purchase three HIMARS launchers for Ukraine. They will come from the US military and will be paid for by us.

At the same time, the head of the German Defence Ministry emphasised the importance of the North Atlantic Alliance's support for Ukraine, because Putin's success will free the hands of autocrats around the world.

Ukraine received the first HIMARS from the US in the summer of 2022.