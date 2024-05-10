US to announce new package of military aid to Ukraine
US to announce new package of military aid to Ukraine

Source:  Politico

On May 10, the US intends to announce the allocation of a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 400 million dollars.

What is known about the new package of military aid to Ukraine from the US

Journalists of the publication, citing two US officials, note that the package will include weapons that are already in the warehouses of the US army.

  • new Patriot missiles;

  • Stringer anti-aircraft missiles;

  • Bradley fighting vehicles;

  • MRAP armored military vehicles;

  • Javelin anti-tank complexes and other weapons.

What is known about the risks of the US strategy regarding the war in Ukraine

According to the analysts of the Foreign Policy publication, the current US strategy regarding Ukraine creates risks that the war started by Russia will turn into an endless one.

The publication notes that US aid helped Ukraine avoid the worst-case scenario, but there are no grounds for optimism.

In general, Ukraine remains the weaker side. Western aid did not change this reality. The White House presented the situation as an all-or-nothing choice: approve funding or watch Ukraine die. Such rhetoric contains eerie echoes of wars from Vietnam to Afghanistan, where the United States continued to invest resources in hopeless conflicts because no American leader wanted to take responsibility for failure, the publication emphasises.

According to the authors of the material, statements about Ukraine's complete victory in the criminal war unleashed by Russia are far from reality.

Political scientists note that any end to this war will involve diplomatic negotiations. Some conclude that if negotiations are inevitable, they should begin sooner rather than later. Others argue that Ukraine should improve its fighting position before starting negotiations. The government in Kyiv says that Russia must be completely expelled from Ukraine, including Crimea, before negotiations can begin. Some even claim that regime change in Moscow is a precondition for peace, the publication says.

