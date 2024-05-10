US to announce new package of military aid to Ukraine

On May 10, the US intends to announce the allocation of a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 400 million dollars.
What is known about the new package of military aid to Ukraine from the US
Journalists of the publication, citing two US officials, note that the package will include weapons that are already in the warehouses of the US army.
new Patriot missiles;
Stringer anti-aircraft missiles;
Bradley fighting vehicles;
MRAP armored military vehicles;
Javelin anti-tank complexes and other weapons.
What is known about the risks of the US strategy regarding the war in Ukraine
According to the analysts of the Foreign Policy publication, the current US strategy regarding Ukraine creates risks that the war started by Russia will turn into an endless one.
The publication notes that US aid helped Ukraine avoid the worst-case scenario, but there are no grounds for optimism.
According to the authors of the material, statements about Ukraine's complete victory in the criminal war unleashed by Russia are far from reality.
