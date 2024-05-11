US risks plunging Ukraine into an endless war — Foreign Policy

According to the analysts of Foreign Policy, the current US approach to the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine has significant strategic omissions and risks turning this conflict into an endless one.
How US creates the risk of an endless war in Ukraine
The authors of the material point out that although the US aid made it possible to avoid the worst scenarios, it is still too early to rejoice.
Analysts warn that against the background of approaching elections in the USA, the approved package of aid to Ukraine may be the last.
At the same time, the approved and planned aid packages for Kyiv from Washington are mostly aimed at improving the positions of the Ukrainian military at the front with the aim of achieving slightly better positions for Ukraine during the likely negotiations.
What are the risks of the US approach to the war in Ukraine
Analysts warn that claims about the final victory of Ukraine in the criminal war unleashed by Russia remain far from reality, and political leaders in the US are still unable to answer the question of what Washington expects to achieve in Ukraine and what risks the US leadership is willing to take.
At the same time, the journalists of the publication support the position of the White House regarding the fact that military aid to Ukraine should be aimed at strengthening Kyiv's negotiating positions.
The authors of the article call the current US strategy in relation to Ukraine an "excuse" that could lead to the conflict becoming endless or ending on more unfavorable terms for Ukraine and the US.