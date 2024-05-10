Ukraine to receive weapons in coming weeks — US says

Official Washington intends to announce new batches of military aid for Ukraine in the coming weeks.

The US is increasing the scale of aid for the Ukrainian army

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller made a statement on this matter.

He drew attention to the fact that the American authorities are currently doing everything possible to continue military and economic support of official Kyiv.

We will do everything in our power so that Ukraine can stand on its own two feet... I can assure you that there will be more announcements in the next few weeks. Matthew Miller Spokesman of the US State House

According to him, the recently approved package of additional funding for Ukraine in Congress will make it easier for the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to defend themselves on the battlefield.

The head of the Pentagon issued a warning to Ukrainians

As the head of the US Ministry of Defence, Lloyd Austin, recently stated, it is still too early to talk about the effect on the battlefield of the funding provided to Ukraine.

He also added that it will take some time for Kyiv to be able to get some of the allocated opportunities.

Lloyd Austin once again drew attention to the fact that the most important needs of Ukraine now are air defence equipment and artillery ammunition.

According to the head of the department, his team was not just waiting for the approval of funding for Ukraine, but also preparing in advance to quickly transfer the necessary weapons to the Armed Forces.