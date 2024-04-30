Blinken says US will be there if Russia sincerely wants to negotiate

According to the head of American diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, official Washington has developed a plan that will turn Ukraine into a successful country in every possible sense. However, if Russia shows a sincere desire to negotiate, the US will also consider this offer.

Blinken recalled the role of the US in helping Ukraine

The head of the State Department once again reminded that the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war depends on the will and desire of dictator Vladimir Putin.

Vladimir Putin's plans for Ukraine—to erase it from the map, to include it in Russia so that it no longer exists—failed. We also have an alliance in Europe that's stronger and bigger than it was. I think there's a plan that will allow Ukraine to succeed over time—[to be] a strong country militarily, economically, and democratically. Anthony Blinken US State Department chief

According to the diplomat, the new large-scale American aid to Kyiv seriously boosted the entire Ukrainian people, especially the army.

The new package also reminds Moscow that Washington will never abandon Ukraine to its own devices.

In addition, Anthony Blinken publicly praised the US's European allies, who have done and continue to do even more for Ukraine than the United States itself.

Blinken announced the strategic defeat of Russia

According to the US Secretary of State, the war against Ukraine has become a "strategic defeat" for the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, as it has already lost its power and influence in many areas.

The diplomat emphasises that Moscow "has reoriented its economy in a way that is not sustainable.

It may work in the short term, but it cannot be sustained in the long term. And in general, Russia is weaker economically, it's weaker militarily, given the destruction of so many of its forces, and it's weaker diplomatically in most of the world, not all [of the world], but in most of it," explained Anthony Blinken. Share

The head of the State Department also noted that Ukrainians are more united than ever, particularly against Russia, "which was not the case before 2014."