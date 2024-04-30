Blinken says US will be there if Russia sincerely wants to negotiate

According to the head of American diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, official Washington has developed a plan that will turn Ukraine into a successful country in every possible sense. However, if Russia shows a sincere desire to negotiate, the US will also consider this offer.
Blinken recalled the role of the US in helping Ukraine
The head of the State Department once again reminded that the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war depends on the will and desire of dictator Vladimir Putin.
According to the diplomat, the new large-scale American aid to Kyiv seriously boosted the entire Ukrainian people, especially the army.
The new package also reminds Moscow that Washington will never abandon Ukraine to its own devices.
In addition, Anthony Blinken publicly praised the US's European allies, who have done and continue to do even more for Ukraine than the United States itself.
Blinken announced the strategic defeat of Russia
According to the US Secretary of State, the war against Ukraine has become a "strategic defeat" for the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, as it has already lost its power and influence in many areas.
The diplomat emphasises that Moscow "has reoriented its economy in a way that is not sustainable.
The head of the State Department also noted that Ukrainians are more united than ever, particularly against Russia, "which was not the case before 2014."
