The odious deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, the former president of Russia, Dmytro Medvedev, started a new hysteria caused by the US decision to confiscate the frozen assets of the Russian Federation in favor of Ukraine.

Medvedev thought about the "nationalization" of Americans' property in the Russian Federation

Medvedev threatened to confiscate the assets of US citizens in response to the US law on the transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.

It is obvious that we will not be able to give a completely symmetrical response to this state rudeness about the shameless theft of our values. The reason is clear — we do not have a significant amount of American government property.

Therefore, the answer can only be asymmetric. It is about levying, for example, by a court decision, the property of private individuals under the jurisdiction of Russia.

In particular, it refers to movable and immovable property of Americans, investments, assets and other savings of US citizens.

In particular, the ex-president of the Russian Federation says that there is a necessary basis in Russian legislation in the form of Article 1194 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation, which provides for the restriction of property rights for citizens of a state that has done the same for citizens of the Russian Federation. Medvedev proposes to expand this article and allow confiscation of property, and not just limit it. Share

Medvedev becomes hysterical against the background of US approval of aid to Ukraine

The obnoxious deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmytro Medvedev, began to throw tantrums after the US House of Representatives approved a project to finance aid to Ukraine.

Medvedev cynically called the Ukrainian government a "gang of neo-Nazis" and the congressmen of the US House of Representatives "state freaks".

At the same time, Medvedev absurdly called the criminal aggression unleashed by Russia against Ukraine a "civil war."

According to him, Russia will allegedly win anyway, despite the allocation of 61 billion dollars to Ukraine for military support from the United States.