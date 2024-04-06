The odious ex-president of the Russian Federation Dmytro Medvedev is sure that ISIS has nothing to do with the terrorist attack in Krasnogorsk. The Russian figure, in addition to Ukraine, unapologetically named Western politicians as accomplices of terrorists.

Medvedev accused Macron of sponsoring the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall

Known for his scandalous statements, former President of the Russian Federation Dmytro Medvedev called French President Emmanuel Macron an "accomplice" of the organizers of the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall" on March 22.

According to Medvedev, the terrorist group ISIS was allegedly just an informational cover for the organizers of the terrorist attack and agreed to take responsibility only in order to gain publicity.

But the real organizers are still hiding in the shadow of IS. Such an idea. But the very first information published from the phones of the hired bastards unequivocally indicates the nationality of the organizers. (...) These are officials of Nazi Ukraine. Share

However, Medvedev blames not only the Ukrainian leadership, but also Western leaders for the terrorist attack foiled by the Russian special services. The ex-president of the Russian Federation calls them "international sponsors of terrorists".

They include senior officials of NATO countries. They are different. At least the same Macron. His rhetoric, his actions, and most importantly, his sanctions on covert operations with the Bandera regime may well be qualified as aiding and abetting the March 22 terrorist attack. (...) It is obvious that Macron and a number of other Western leaders are the sponsors of this terrible terrorist attack.

In the end, the former president of the Russian Federation said that from now on Western leaders are "not just enemies of Russia" and assured that they "can no longer cover themselves with immunities."

Russian detective found "evidence" regarding the organizers of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall

On the morning of April 5, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation published images allegedly found in the mobile phone of one of the suspects in the attack on "Crocus City Hall", which allegedly indicate Ukraine's involvement in the terrorist attack.

According to the agency, the images they allegedly found may "testify to the connection between the committed terrorist act and the conduct of a special military operation."

Moreover, they said that on February 24, 2024, one of the suspects "on the instructions of the curator, found on Internet resources and sent him screenshots of images of the entrances to the Crocus City Hall building and the access roads to it."

The suspect allegedly confirmed all this in his testimony. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation does not say what kind of curator it was.

The phone also found a photo of "people in camouflage uniforms with the Ukrainian flag against the background of destroyed buildings and a Ukrainian postage stamp with an obscene gesture."

Terror attack in Crocus City Hall: what is known

On the evening of March 22, several armed men entered the Crocus City Hall concert hall in the Moscow region and opened fire. They also set the building on fire.

As a result of the terrorist attack, 144 people died.

Later, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation stated that "special services and law enforcement agencies in the Bryansk region, near the border with Ukraine, detained four suspects from among the people who committed a terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall." Share

The FSB also stated that the suspects in the terrorist attack wanted to "cross the Russian-Ukrainian border" and "had contacts on the Ukrainian side." This version was expectedly supported by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the State Government reject the fabrications of the Russian Federation.