After the large-scale terrorist attack in the Russian "Crocus City Hall", more and more versions of how the events developed are appearing. Interestingly, most of them cross each other.

The VChK-OGPU Telegram channel drew attention to the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs and its spokeswoman, Irina Volk, 's brazen lies.

Do you remember the recent tearful story posted on the Telegram channel of Iryna Vovk (yes, now she posts all official information on her personal Telegram channel), how two employees of the Krasnogorsk Department of Internal Affairs, risking their lives, together with an employee of the FSB of the Russian Federation, passed through the fire-covered "Crocus", they broke the door to the server room and sat there in the smoke, looking through the records, trying to find out which car the terrorists left in.

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs claimed that thanks to this "feat", it was possible to detain the terrorists.

However, as it turned out, this story was just another fabrication of Putin's tricks.

The owner of "Crocus City Hall" voiced his version of events

The loud statements of the Russian department immensely angered the family of the owners of "Crocus" - the Agalarov family.

That is why the oligarch Emin Agalarov decided to film a series of PR interviews, in one of which he told how the events allegedly actually developed during the terrorist attack.

According to the businessman, he personally broke down the door to the server room with the employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, cut out this server, and handed it over to the employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the street. They had nothing to do with the "server rescue" operation.

What is essential to understand is that the server did not help the "experts" from the Ministry of Internal Affairs too much because, for a long time, they could not answer where the terrorists were located.

It was possible to find out the direction of the militants only when the special services of the Russian Federation decided to look at the recordings from the cameras of the neighboring buildings.

During this time, the terrorists fled from Moscow for almost 400 km.