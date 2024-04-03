Two weeks before the shooting in the suburbs of Moscow, the team of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, knew that "Crocus City Hall" was a target for ISIS but still could not prevent the terrorist attack. Moscow was warned about this by the USA.

US warned Russia about a possible terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall"

Journalists of The Washington Post learned about this from their insiders in the power structures of the States.

In its exclusive material, the editors of the publication try to understand why the Kremlin, which knew what was going to happen in Crocus, did not take stricter measures to protect the place where terrorists killed more than 140 people and set the building on fire.

Teenager Islam Khalilov, who worked as a wardrobe in the concert hall, helped people evacuate the building that night.

According to him, employees were warned about the possibility of a terrorist attack.

The second likely target of the terrorists was a synagogue in the Russian capital. The very next day after the warning, the Russian FSB announced the prevention of an attack by "Islamic State" militants on a synagogue in Moscow, writes The Washington Post. Share

Neither the USA nor the Russian Federation want to comment on this information

The journalists noted that the US National Security Council and official Moscow had refused to comment.

What is essential to understand is that the States regularly share information about possible terrorist attacks, even with enemy states, because they always adhere to the "duty to warn" principle.

However, interestingly, they almost never name specific targets that could become victims of a terrorist attack, so as not to give away the source of the information.

This time, the American special services indicated to the Kremlin the specific place of the attack because they understood that the citizens of the United States could also end up in Crocus