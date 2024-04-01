Iran warned Russia about the possibility of conducting a major "terrorist operation" on its territory before the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall".

Iran warns Russia of security threat before Moscow concert hall terror attack

A few days before the attack in Russia, Tehran shared with Moscow information about a possible major terrorist attack in Russia, which was obtained during interrogations of those arrested in connection with the deadly explosions in Iran, - said one of the sources of the publication.

The newspaper's second source said that Tehran's information to Moscow about the attack's preparation did not contain specific details about the timing and the exact target.

They (ISIL-K members) were ordered to prepare for a large-scale operation in Russia... One of the terrorists (arrested in Iran) said that some members of the group had already left for Russia, the source said.

At the same time, a senior security official said that since Iran has been a victim of terrorist attacks for many years, "Iranian authorities fulfilled their obligation to notify Moscow based on information received from arrested terrorists."

In January, Iran's Intelligence Ministry said it had arrested 35 people in connection with the Jan. 3 twin bombings in the southeastern city of Kerman that killed an estimated 100 people. On January 19, the agency said it had arrested one of the commanders of the Islamic State's Afghanistan-based affiliate, ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-X).

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the blasts in Iran, the deadliest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. US intelligence sources claim that ISIS-K carried out both the January 3 terrorist attacks in Iran and the March 22 shooting in Moscow.

A terrorist attack in the suburbs of Moscow

On March 22, in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, several armed men in camouflage staged a shooting in the Crocus City Hall concert hall. According to the latest Russian data, 143 people died as a result of the attack.

Russian security forces detained four men, whom they named the perpetrators of the attack. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that they allegedly wanted to escape to Ukraine, where a "window" had been prepared for them. A few days later, Oleksandr Lukashenko made a statement from which it follows that the attackers initially planned to cross the Russian border with Belarus.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack. The USA and several other Western countries have confirmed the existence of information about the involvement of ISIS and rejected participation in the events of Ukraine.

The Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested four suspects in the attack. They allegedly confessed to committing a terrorist attack. The man was brought to the court beaten; one of them was on a gurney accompanied by doctors. They were tortured.

The US State Department believes that Russia is trying to justify the war against Ukraine with the help of a terrorist attack.