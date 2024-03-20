The scandalous deputy head of the Russian Security Council, Dmytry Medvedev, defiantly supported French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to send troops to Ukraine, threatening him with a coffin.

What is known about Medvedev's new scandalous statement regarding the introduction of French troops into Ukraine

Medvedev cynically predicted defeat in the event of the introduction of French troops into the territory of Ukraine, at the same time calling the country's political leadership "roosters".

For some reason, the scandalous politician decided that the occupiers would be able to destroy the regiments of the French army in the event of direct combat on the territory of Ukraine.

In general, for the benefit of the cause, it would not be bad if the restless French sent a couple of regiments to Banderland. It is very problematic to hide such a number of military personnel, and therefore, the question of their planned destruction will not be the most difficult, but an extremely important task. But what would be the benefit! — says a top Kremlin official defiantly. Share

At the same time, he called the professional French military "unfortunate" people in the intervention contingent.

With such a number of coffins that will be delivered to France from a distant foreign country, it is impossible to hide the mass death of professional servicemen... Their destruction will be a priority and glorious task of our Armed Forces, Medvedev said. Share

He summarised that the "coffins of the French" would become a "guillotine" for the country's political leadership, calling its representatives "roosters".

Medvedev also added that the "death" of the French military would be a lesson for the "restless jerks in Europe", seasoning his monologue with Pushkin's words about the coffins of enemies on the fields of Russia.

What Macron says and what they say in Ukraine

In a comment to journalists on the TF1 Info TV channel, French President Emmanuel Macron noted that public fears about the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine are a necessary wake-up call.

According to Macron, democracy is under threat, so "everyone must be ready to defend France."

He also emphasised that French youth "must understand what the war in Ukraine is like."

If Ukraine falls, if we decide to abandon it, the consequences will be direct for us, because where will the imperialist power stop if it can advance so close to us? "Our democracies still need to be defended. The threat exists, so we must be ready to defend the Republic," the French leader emphasised. Share

Meanwhile, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, commented to the journalists of La Stampa that by sending troops to Ukraine, Macron meant the possibility of Ukrainian military training since Kyiv never asked Paris to send French troops to the territory of Ukraine.

When Macron talked about sending troops to Ukraine, European leaders panicked. Macron only wanted to say that there is an opportunity to train the Ukrainian military directly in Ukraine, and not outside of Ukraine, as is happening now, Kuleba explained. Share

Kuleba emphasised that Ukraine needs weapons and ammunition, but "we never asked for people and combat personnel. We are proud of our soldiers."

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Putin's goals in Ukraine remain unchanged — to seize the entire territory of the country.