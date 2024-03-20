The scandalous deputy head of the Russian Security Council, Dmytry Medvedev, defiantly supported French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to send troops to Ukraine, threatening him with a coffin.
What is known about Medvedev's new scandalous statement regarding the introduction of French troops into Ukraine
Medvedev cynically predicted defeat in the event of the introduction of French troops into the territory of Ukraine, at the same time calling the country's political leadership "roosters".
For some reason, the scandalous politician decided that the occupiers would be able to destroy the regiments of the French army in the event of direct combat on the territory of Ukraine.
At the same time, he called the professional French military "unfortunate" people in the intervention contingent.
He summarised that the "coffins of the French" would become a "guillotine" for the country's political leadership, calling its representatives "roosters".
Medvedev also added that the "death" of the French military would be a lesson for the "restless jerks in Europe", seasoning his monologue with Pushkin's words about the coffins of enemies on the fields of Russia.
What Macron says and what they say in Ukraine
In a comment to journalists on the TF1 Info TV channel, French President Emmanuel Macron noted that public fears about the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine are a necessary wake-up call.
According to Macron, democracy is under threat, so "everyone must be ready to defend France."
He also emphasised that French youth "must understand what the war in Ukraine is like."
Meanwhile, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, commented to the journalists of La Stampa that by sending troops to Ukraine, Macron meant the possibility of Ukrainian military training since Kyiv never asked Paris to send French troops to the territory of Ukraine.
Kuleba emphasised that Ukraine needs weapons and ammunition, but "we never asked for people and combat personnel. We are proud of our soldiers."
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Putin's goals in Ukraine remain unchanged — to seize the entire territory of the country.
