I have a rule. Macron made a loud promise to Ukraine

Macron announced his visit to Ukraine

According to the French president, his visit will take place when "concrete proposals and concrete solutions" are ready.

I will tell you absolutely sincerely - I will definitely come. I have a rule: to make my visit as useful as possible for Ukraine... I will come to Ukraine with concrete proposals, concrete solutions. Emmanuel Macron President of France

Emmanuel Macron also emphasized that his visit will mean "a strong message and new directions in cooperation."

Macron rejected any limits on aid to Ukraine

According to the French leader, Ukraine's allies are impressed by the heroism of the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but they must also strengthen their support for Kyiv's victory in this war.

Macron also drew attention to the fact that Russia has organized itself for a long-term war, and in 2024 there is a lot of uncertainty on the international stage about the prospects for this war.

And that is why we need not only to determine how to go towards peace, but also what this real peace will be, which will ensure the security of Ukraine and Europe. And that is why this new impulse was needed to speed up the aid, said the French president. Share

According to Macron, if Putin declares that he has no limits, why should Ukraine's allies say that they have these limits.