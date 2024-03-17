I have a rule. Macron made a loud promise to Ukraine

According to French leader Emmanuel Macron, he will definitely visit Ukraine.
Macron announced his visit to Ukraine
According to the French president, his visit will take place when "concrete proposals and concrete solutions" are ready.
Emmanuel Macron also emphasized that his visit will mean "a strong message and new directions in cooperation."
Macron rejected any limits on aid to Ukraine
According to the French leader, Ukraine's allies are impressed by the heroism of the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but they must also strengthen their support for Kyiv's victory in this war.
Macron also drew attention to the fact that Russia has organized itself for a long-term war, and in 2024 there is a lot of uncertainty on the international stage about the prospects for this war.
According to Macron, if Putin declares that he has no limits, why should Ukraine's allies say that they have these limits.
