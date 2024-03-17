Macron explained why he spoke about the introduction of Western troops into Ukraine

French leader Emmanuel Macron answered journalists where he got the idea of stationing foreign troops on the territory of Ukraine.
Why Macron stopped communicating with Putin
Journalists drew the attention of the French president to the fact that he tried to maintain a dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for a long time even after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.
According to Emmanuel Macron, he did it "as long as it was possible."
However, the situation changed dramatically after it became known about a number of high-profile mass crimes committed by the Russian army in Ukraine, for example, the genocide of peaceful residents of Buchi.
It was then, as the French leader claims, that he clearly realized that "the war has entered a new phase."
He also added that he thought for quite a long time about what was happening and came to the conclusion that the situation is extremely difficult and it is necessary to take decisive action immediately.
Macron explained his unexpected proposal regarding Ukraine
As the French leader noted, if Putin declares that he has no limits, why should Ukraine's allies say that they have these limits.
