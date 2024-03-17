Macron explained why he spoke about the introduction of Western troops into Ukraine
Macron explained why he spoke about the introduction of Western troops into Ukraine

Emmanuel Macron
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

French leader Emmanuel Macron answered journalists where he got the idea of stationing foreign troops on the territory of Ukraine.

Why Macron stopped communicating with Putin

Journalists drew the attention of the French president to the fact that he tried to maintain a dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for a long time even after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

According to Emmanuel Macron, he did it "as long as it was possible."

However, the situation changed dramatically after it became known about a number of high-profile mass crimes committed by the Russian army in Ukraine, for example, the genocide of peaceful residents of Buchi.

It was then, as the French leader claims, that he clearly realized that "the war has entered a new phase."

He also added that he thought for quite a long time about what was happening and came to the conclusion that the situation is extremely difficult and it is necessary to take decisive action immediately.

Macron explained his unexpected proposal regarding Ukraine

We are all fascinated by what the Ukrainian people are doing. Russia has set itself up for a long-term war, and in 2024 there is a lot of uncertainty on the international stage about the prospects for that war. And that is why we need to determine not only how to go about peace, but also what this real peace will be, which will ensure the security of Ukraine and Europe. And that's why this new impetus was needed to speed up aid.

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron

President of France

As the French leader noted, if Putin declares that he has no limits, why should Ukraine's allies say that they have these limits.

Our goal is to prevent Russia from winning this war. And that is why we will continue to be side by side with Ukraine, because there will be no peace in Europe if Ukraine capitulates, - the French president explained his position.

