Macron will offer Russia to stop the war in Ukraine during the 2024 Olympics

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he will ask Russia to stop military operations in Ukraine and observe a "regime of silence" during the 2024 Summer Olympics, which will be held in Paris.
Macron is preparing for the 2024 Olympics in Paris
The President of France is ready to address Russia on the issue of a ceasefire in Ukraine during the Olympic Games in Paris.
Macron said this in an interview with Natalia Moseichuk and Yulia Galushko on the air of the "Edyni Novyni" telethon.
According to the President of France, he will ask Russia to cease fire during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
Macron also explained how he feels about the Russians, who will perform at the Games in a "neutral" status.
The 2024 Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11.
Macron's idea of introducing troops into Ukraine
Macron, commenting on the idea raised by him of sending Western troops to Ukraine, emphasized that France is determined and ready to invest resources to achieve victory over the Russian Federation
The French president, explaining his violation of the idea of the introduction of troops into Ukraine, emphasized that in the current conditions it is necessary to prevent Russia from winning the war, which is "going on on European soil."
According to Macron, if France is still forced to send troops to Ukraine, "the only one who will be responsible is the Kremlin regime."
France is a power of peace. But today, in order to have peace in Ukraine, we must not be weak. Therefore, we must soberly look at the situation and say with determination, will and courage that we are ready to invest resources to achieve our goal, which is that Russia does not win.
