Macron will offer Russia to stop the war in Ukraine during the 2024 Olympics

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he will ask Russia to stop military operations in Ukraine and observe a "regime of silence" during the 2024 Summer Olympics, which will be held in Paris.

Macron said this in an interview with Natalia Moseichuk and Yulia Galushko on the air of the "Edyni Novyni" telethon.

Macron also explained how he feels about the Russians, who will perform at the Games in a "neutral" status.

I want the world to hear the message of peace and tolerance. But at the same time, this message will not yield to the clarity of our analysis. We want Ukraine to fully restore its sovereignty and territorial integrity. There have been conflicts before, and there have also been exceptions in sports before. We've already been through it. We are certain that Russia will remain Russia geographically, that is, it is your neighbor. The Russian people — I don't think they support this regime. Therefore, when thinking about the future, we need to distinguish between the Russian people and the leaders. Emmanuel Macron President of France

The 2024 Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11.

Macron's idea of introducing troops into Ukraine

Macron, commenting on the idea raised by him of sending Western troops to Ukraine, emphasized that France is determined and ready to invest resources to achieve victory over the Russian Federation

The French president, explaining his violation of the idea of the introduction of troops into Ukraine, emphasized that in the current conditions it is necessary to prevent Russia from winning the war, which is "going on on European soil."

What is happening in Ukraine? A war that is existential for our Europe and for France. We have set too many limits, so to speak, in our vocabulary. We are not going to escalate. We are not at war with Russia. Share

According to Macron, if France is still forced to send troops to Ukraine, "the only one who will be responsible is the Kremlin regime."