Budanov: Situation in Kharkiv region getting to critical

The Armed Forces of Ukraine is trying to transfer troops from other areas of the front line to strengthen its defence in the Kharkiv direction. The Russian army does not count on the loss of manpower and equipment during the attack on Kharkiv.
Situation in the Kharkiv direction is critical — Budanov
Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Kyrylo Budanov, admitted that the situation in the Kharkiv region is "on the edge".
He stated this in a comment to The New York Times.
Like most Ukrainian officials and military experts, the chief of Ukrainian intelligence believes that Russian attacks in the northeast are aimed at diverting Ukrainian reserves from the hot spots of Donbas.
According to him, the Ukrainian army is trying to transfer troops from other areas of the front line to strengthen its defences in the northeast, but it was difficult to find personnel.
All our forces are either here or in Chasiv Yar. I used everything we have. Unfortunately, we don't have anyone else in reserve.
Russian offensive on Kharkiv region: what is known
On May 10, the Russians intensified their offensive in the Kharkiv region. It was reported that the opponents managed to take control of a number of settlements.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian soldiers are counterattacking in the Kharkiv direction, including near Vovchansk, and our defences have already been strengthened there.
According to the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Russia has gathered about 50 thousand occupiers on the border with the Kharkiv region.
