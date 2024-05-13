AFU stops Russian attack near Lukiantsi in Kharkiv region, General Staff informs

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting active combat operations with the enemy's army in the area of Lukyantsi settlement of Kharkiv region.

AFU liquidated almost 100 Russian occupiers in Kharkiv region

Since the beginning of the day, the Russian army has carried out 11 attacks in the Kharkiv direction. As of 15:00, two more combat clashes are ongoing.

The enemy does not stop trying to dislodge units of the Defence Forces from their occupied positions. Had partial success in the Lukyantsi area. The enemy's advance has been stopped, the General Staff said in a statement. Share

The occupiers also carried out eight airstrikes in the areas of Udy, Vovchansk, Lyptsi, Grafske and Vesele settlements of the Kharkiv region.

Depending on the development of circumstances, the expansion of the grouping will continue. The troops are provided with the necessary number of weapons.

Since the beginning of the day, the loss of the enemy in the Kharkiv direction is 97 people, and the loss of weapons and military equipment is eight units.

Also, the Defence Forces continue to repulse Russian attacks in Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Berestove settlements.

What is known about the offensive of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region

According to Oleg Syniegubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA , the Russian Federation's occupation army is currently trying to stretch the front line during its offensive in the region.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA admitted that the situation remains relatively tricky, but the Ukrainian military is repelling all enemy attacks.

Indeed, there is an increase in the grey zone; there is actually an increase in the front line because the enemy is trying to deliberately stretch it, attacking, including in small groups, but in new, so to speak, directions. Therefore, the situation is difficult, but our armed forces fully control it. Oleg Sinegubov Head of Kharkiv RMA

He added that representatives of local authorities and volunteers carry out the evacuation of the local population.