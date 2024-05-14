AFU officer states Russia trying to continue its offensive north of Kharkiv region

According to the spokesman of the 42nd brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vadym Ivaneshchenko, units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation are approaching their positions.
What is known about the situation in the Kharkiv region
According to Juliana Röpke, an analyst of the German edition of Bild, during the last three days, the occupying army of the Russian Federation captured about ten settlements in the Vovchansk region.
How is the evacuation from Vovchansk going?
Another Western edition of The Telegraph notes in its material that most of the residents of Vovchansk have already managed to evacuate.
Before the start of the full-scale war, about 17,000 residents lived in Vovchansk.
After the temporary occupation and liberation of the city by the Ukrainian military, about 3,000 residents remained in it.
Many left independently in their cars, and the rest were organised and taken away by buses, volunteers, and the police.
Evacuation teams must take significant risks and resort to peculiar "breakthroughs" to evacuate civilians.
The evacuation itself takes place under the constant roar of artillery. From time to time, all participants in the process have to fall to the ground.
The evacuees were taken to Kharkiv. Some have relatives there, and the rest will be placed in temporary shelters.
