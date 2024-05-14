Budanov suggests new direction of Russian army's offensive after Kharkiv region

According to the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, Russia will launch a new offensive further north of Kharkiv, in Sumy region.

Russia is attacking Sumy region on a large scale — Budanov

The Ukrainian Armed Forces will be able to strengthen their positions and stabilise the front in Kharkiv region over the next few days. The Russian army will not stop at the Kharkiv offensive, though. the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), said this, according to The New York Times.

Budanov predicted that he expects attacks in the Kharkiv region to continue for another three to four days, after which Russian forces are expected to make a major push in the direction of Sumy.

As the publication notes, Ukrainian officials previously stated that Russia had concentrated troops across the border from the Sumy side.

At the same time, Pavlo Velychko, a Ukrainian officer operating near the Russian border in the Sumy region, reported that Russian shelling of the outskirts of Sumy had intensified recently.

I have no idea if it makes any difference because these places have been shelled so often. In any case, we are in full combat readiness. Share

Difficult situation awaits Ukraine in the near future — DIU

From the middle of May to the beginning of June, a rather difficult situation awaits Ukraine. However, it will not be catastrophic.

This was said by Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with the BBC at the end of April.

In our opinion, a rather difficult situation awaits us in the near future. But it is not catastrophic, this must also be understood. Armageddon will not happen, as many are now beginning to say. But there will be problems from mid-May. Kyrylo Budanov Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Answering the interviewer's question, Budanov explained that it is about "everything", not just about the front or the domestic political situation. According to the head of the DIU, the enemy will resort to a comprehensive approach against Ukraine, but he did not reveal the details of this issue.