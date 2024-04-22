DIU chief Budanov says Russia's repeated offensive on Kyiv is groundless assumptions

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Kyrylo Budanov, is sure that the assumptions about the repeated attack of the Russians on Kyiv are groundless.

Can Russia start an attack on Kyiv again?

Kyiv has no immediate threat, although rumours that the Russian Federation is allegedly planning a new offensive are intensifying.

As of now, there is absolutely no (threat for Kyiv), Budanov said. Share

As the interviewer recalled, CIA director William Burns said that he came to Kyiv on the eve of the Russian invasion and passed on information about Russian plans, including the landing of Russian troops in Gostomel. Burns said that Zelensky considered this information unsubstantiated and did not believe that Putin was so crazy.

I have a lot of respect for Mr. Burns. I know him personally. In principle, I am proud of this acquaintance of mine. And I think it would be incorrect to comment publicly on his statements. Likewise, I don't think he would agree to do the same if you asked him about me. He expressed his position. You can accept it or not. It is your matter, Budanov said.

At the same time, he confirmed that Ukrainian intelligence also had this information. He recalled that on the eve of the invasion of the Russian Federation, the GUR declared that the situation was threatening and showed the probable development of events. Budanov refused to comment on other details of this story.

What is known about the threat of an attack on Kyiv

French President Emmanuel Macron said that a ground operation with the participation of Western troops in Ukraine may be necessary "at some point". Thus, he confirmed his statement regarding the possible placement of Western troops on the territory of our state. He also talked about the possibility of an attack on Kyiv.

The DIU chief, Kyrylo Budanov, commented on the statements that the Russian occupying forces may try to attack Kyiv again.

You yourself said it was his assumption. There can be many assumptions. You know, in assumptions we can also go to Moscow now. But this is not the case, said Budanov. Share

Lieutenant General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Pavliuk, said Kyiv has three lines of defence.