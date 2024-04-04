Blinken says Russia will never seize Kyiv

According to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the Russian army will never be able to capture the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
Putin lost the only chance to capture Kyiv
Journalists asked the head of American diplomacy whether the USA could promise that the Russian invaders would never capture Kyiv.
As Anthony Blinken said, at the beginning of the full-scale war, Joe Biden's team was terrified that the capital of Ukraine might fall under the onslaught of Russian troops.
However, today, there is no threat of Russia taking over Kyiv.
Klitschko admits the possibility of a repeated attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv.
According to the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv is still a target for the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, so he does not rule out the possibility of a new attack by the enemy.
In addition, the mayor called on Ukraine's allies to strengthen their support against existing threats.
