Blinken says Russia will never seize Kyiv

According to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the Russian army will never be able to capture the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Putin lost the only chance to capture Kyiv

Journalists asked the head of American diplomacy whether the USA could promise that the Russian invaders would never capture Kyiv.

I am convinced that we have already done that. In other words, it's not happening; it's never going to happen. Anthony Blinken Head of the US State Department

As Anthony Blinken said, at the beginning of the full-scale war, Joe Biden's team was terrified that the capital of Ukraine might fall under the onslaught of Russian troops.

However, today, there is no threat of Russia taking over Kyiv.

But thanks to the incredible resistance of the Ukrainian people, as well as thanks to the support provided to Ukraine by the USA, France and other countries, Putin's desire to subjugate the entire country, erase it from the world map, make it part of Russia has not come true and will not come true, emphasised the head of the US State Department. Share

Klitschko admits the possibility of a repeated attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv.

According to the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv is still a target for the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, so he does not rule out the possibility of a new attack by the enemy.

Kyiv was and remains a target for Putin, because the capital is the heart of the country. But we are much better prepared for this than two years ago. If Putin makes such a decision, it will be a bloody decision, Klitschko said. Share

In addition, the mayor called on Ukraine's allies to strengthen their support against existing threats.