Blinken says Russia will never seize Kyiv
Category
Politics
Publication date

Blinken says Russia will never seize Kyiv

Blinken
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

According to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the Russian army will never be able to capture the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Putin lost the only chance to capture Kyiv

Journalists asked the head of American diplomacy whether the USA could promise that the Russian invaders would never capture Kyiv.

I am convinced that we have already done that. In other words, it's not happening; it's never going to happen.

Anthony Blinken

Anthony Blinken

Head of the US State Department

As Anthony Blinken said, at the beginning of the full-scale war, Joe Biden's team was terrified that the capital of Ukraine might fall under the onslaught of Russian troops.

However, today, there is no threat of Russia taking over Kyiv.

But thanks to the incredible resistance of the Ukrainian people, as well as thanks to the support provided to Ukraine by the USA, France and other countries, Putin's desire to subjugate the entire country, erase it from the world map, make it part of Russia has not come true and will not come true, emphasised the head of the US State Department.

Klitschko admits the possibility of a repeated attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv.

According to the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv is still a target for the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, so he does not rule out the possibility of a new attack by the enemy.

Kyiv was and remains a target for Putin, because the capital is the heart of the country. But we are much better prepared for this than two years ago. If Putin makes such a decision, it will be a bloody decision, Klitschko said.

In addition, the mayor called on Ukraine's allies to strengthen their support against existing threats.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Almost 10,000 concrete pyramids were installed in the Kyiv region to strengthen the defense
Kyiv OVA
Almost 10,000 concrete pyramids were installed in the Kyiv region to strengthen the defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Budanov assessed Macron's statements regarding the offensive of the Russian army on Kyiv
Kyrylo Budanov
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Could the Russian army capture Kyiv in 2022 — the answer of the commander of the Ground Forces
Oleksandr Pavlyuk

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?