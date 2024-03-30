Almost 10,000 concrete pyramids were installed in the Kyiv region to strengthen the defense

The Kyiv region continues to increase works on the arrangement of fortification structures. Almost 10,000 concrete pyramids have already been installed.

In the Kyiv region, they continue to strengthen the defense

As noted by Kyiv OVA, border protection is one of the main goals of security policy today.

Fortifications include:

an extensive system of trenches, dugouts and other types of shelters;

installation of barriers. We are talking about "dragon's teeth", anti-tank ditches and more.

It is noted that almost 10,000 concrete pyramids have already been installed. Anti-tank ditches have also been installed.

Construction of fortifications under constant control. This week, a meeting of the working group "Transparency and Accountability" was held with the participation of representatives of all law enforcement agencies, the military and contractors involved in this process. There is only one requirement for everyone: quality, compliance with deadlines and effective use of funds, - said the head of OVA, Ruslan Kravchenko. Share

The Kyiv Defense Council made urgent decisions due to the threat of infiltration by the DRG of the Russian Federation

A meeting of the Defense Council of the city of Kyiv was held recently. The reason was the threats of the Russian Federation to increase the number of missile strikes, as well as the threat of subversive and reconnaissance groups trying to penetrate the territory of the city.

A number of decisions were made during the meeting:

Urgently work out the issue of holding further events in the city of Kyiv, which involve the involvement of a large number of people.

Review normative and administrative documents regarding the daily activities of citizens of the capital regarding the operation of public transport, sports, cultural, educational, medical, entertainment events, as well as in places of crowding to ensure the safety of citizens.

All power and military structures of the city of Kyiv, in accordance with their powers, to increase attention to places of gathering of people, to ensure compliance with public safety and order in the capital. Ensure the implementation of all necessary measures that contribute to the safety of the citizens of Kyiv.

All responsible structures and balance-keepers of protective structures of civil protection must ensure permanent access of the population to shelters and the readiness of "points of invincibility" for use.