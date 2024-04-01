Could the Russian army capture Kyiv in 2022 — the answer of the commander of the Ground Forces
Could the Russian army capture Kyiv in 2022 — the answer of the commander of the Ground Forces

Oleksandr Pavlyuk
Source:  Telethon "United News"

According to the commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Pavlyuk, the occupying army of the Russian Federation had a real chance of capturing Kyiv in 2022.

How the Armed Forces prevented the Russian army from capturing Kyiv in 2022

Pavlyuk noted that in the spring of 2022, the occupation army of the Russian Federation concentrated the most mobile and combat-ready units in the direction of Kyiv.

According to him, Russian war criminals had clear plans to quickly intercept strategically important objects.

If it were not for the professional actions of our units under the leadership of the Kyiv defense commander, General Sirskyi, they would have succeeded. But they met unexpected professional resistance, Pavliuk explained.

He noted that the Ukrainian military managed to slow down the advance of the Russian occupiers and force them to change their own plans.

If the Russian war criminals had not met such fierce and unexpected resistance, they would probably have captured Kyiv.

Pavlyuk noted that hundreds of kilometers of fortifications were built around Kyiv and several defense rings were created.

Currently, he said, these lines of defense continue to be strengthened.

Long-term concrete fortifications are already being built. Because to have such a neighbor means to be constantly ready for war. And it depends on Kyiv whether Ukraine will exist or not, says the commander of the Ground Forces.

What Budanov says about the probability of a new offensive of the Russian army on Kyiv

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, noted that the latest statements by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, regarding the probable new offensive of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the direction of Kyiv or Odesa are only assumptions.

He emphasized that there is currently no threat of a new offensive of the occupation army of the Russian Federation on Ukraine from the territory of Belarus.

