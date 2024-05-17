Blinken: United States to help Ukraine to join NATO

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has said that Washington is bringing Ukraine closer to NATO membership and plans to introduce it to the Alliance soon.

What is known about the US's efforts to obtain Ukraine's membership in NATO

Blinken noted that Western partners should make Russia pay for the restoration and reconstruction of Ukraine due to the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.

What Putin destroyed, Russia must and is obliged to restore. International law requires this. This is what the Ukrainian people deserve. Our Congress gave us the power to seize Russian assets in the United States. We intend to use them, Blinken stressed.

He emphasised that the US continues to work with G7 partners on the use of frozen assets of Russia to compensate Ukraine for the damages caused by the criminal army of Russia.

The G7 can unlock billions of dollars and send a strong signal to Putin that time is not on his side, Blinken emphasised.

What should Ukraine do to obtain NATO membership

The head of the State Department reminded that the Ukrainian people have been defending their right "to choose the path to democracy, to Europe, to the West" for more than three decades.

Millions of Ukrainians from all regions of the country voted for this path in 1991. It was for him that Ukrainians came to the Maidan in 2004, and then again in 2014. And that's why you've been so persistent in resisting Putin's full-scale invasion. Your determination to write the future of your nation is why so many people around the world are inspired by your struggle, the head of the US State Department stressed.

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine must defeat corruption once and for all, because "victory on the battlefield will not allow Ukraine to become a part of Russia".