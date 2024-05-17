Blinken: United States to help Ukraine to join NATO

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has said that Washington is bringing Ukraine closer to NATO membership and plans to introduce it to the Alliance soon.
What is known about the US's efforts to obtain Ukraine's membership in NATO
Blinken noted that Western partners should make Russia pay for the restoration and reconstruction of Ukraine due to the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.
He emphasised that the US continues to work with G7 partners on the use of frozen assets of Russia to compensate Ukraine for the damages caused by the criminal army of Russia.
What should Ukraine do to obtain NATO membership
The head of the State Department reminded that the Ukrainian people have been defending their right "to choose the path to democracy, to Europe, to the West" for more than three decades.
At the same time, he noted that Ukraine must defeat corruption once and for all, because "victory on the battlefield will not allow Ukraine to become a part of Russia".
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-