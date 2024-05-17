NATO assesses Russian army forces for breakthrough in Kharkiv region
NATO assesses Russian army forces for breakthrough in Kharkiv region

Russian army
Source:  Sky News

Russia does not have sufficient forces to make a strategic breakthrough in the Kharkiv region, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander has said.

Does Russia have the strength to make a breakthrough in the Kharkiv region?

Speaking after a meeting in Brussels, NATO's supreme commander in Europe, Christopher Cavoli, said he was confident Ukrainian forces would be able to hold their ground in the northeastern region, where Russia launched a surprise new offensive nearly a week ago.

Christopher Cavoli also stated that "serious improvements" in the ammunition situation in Ukraine are expected in the near future.

The head of the NATO Military Committee recognised the difficult situation for the Ukrainian army, saying that the delay in arms deliveries had led to negative consequences.

Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region

The defence forces stopped the active advance of the invaders in the north of Kharkiv region, but heavy fighting continues. The head of the Kharkiv regional administration Oleh Syniehubov told about it.

Although it is not yet possible to say that they have stabilised the frontline, our soldiers have stopped the enemy's active advance through the Kharkiv region. In some areas, our soldiers managed to win back more favourable positions,’ said the head of the region.

