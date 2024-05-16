Zelenskyy named key conditions for strengthening defence of Kharkiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelenskyy named key conditions for strengthening defence of Kharkiv

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Читати українською
Source:  ABC News

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Western partners should help Ukraine strengthen the defence of Kharkiv in the face of the Russian occupation army's offensive.

What Ukraine needs to strengthen the defence of Kharkiv

The head of state noted that the delay in military aid from the US significantly complicated the situation at the front and led to the offensive of the occupation army of Russia in the border areas of Kharkiv region.

He emphasised that over the past few days, as a result of shelling and attacks by the criminal army of Russia, hundreds of people were killed and injured in the Kharkiv region.

This is the fault of the whole world. They gave Putin the opportunity to occupy. But now the world can help,” Zelenskyy emphasised.

At the same time, the journalists note that they felt the disappointment of the Ukrainian leader, who paused before answering questions about the recent visit to Ukraine by the head of the US State Department, Anthony Blinken.

Dialogue is good. But now we need help. All we need are two Patriot complexes. Russia will not be able to occupy Kharkiv if we have them, Zelenskyy emphasised.

He also noted that the money allocated to aid Ukraine remains in the States — it is spent at American factories and contributes to the creation of jobs.

What is known about the situation at the front in Ukraine

According to the information of the General Staff, during the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation 58 times.

The fiercest battles continue in the Donetsk region.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Russian occupiers are most active in the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk districts.

20 enemy attacks were recorded only in the Pokrovsk area during the day, in particular, in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Solovyove, Netailove and Umanske settlements.

The Russian army used combat aircraft near Vovche, Vozdvizhenka and Novooleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupying forces carried out 10 attacks. The invaders tried to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Hryhorivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's army tricking AFU with fake offensive, analysts say
Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US preventing Ukraine from stopping Russians in Kharkiv region — analysts
The Ukrainian Armed Forces

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?