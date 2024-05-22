Nine injured after latest Russia's strike on Kharkiv

On May 22, the Russian army struck the centre of Kharkiv with glide bombs. A fire broke out on the spot.

Victims are reported after Russia's strike on Kharkiv

At 13:45, the occupiers struck Kharkiv. According to Oleg Syniegubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA , the Russians fired with guided munitions.

There is a fire at the gas station at the point of impact, in addition, the cafe is damaged.

Information about the victims is being clarified.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov clarified that the hit was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district. He also reported that at least four people were injured as a result of the hit.

According to Oleg Syniegubov, one of the wounded, a trolley bus driver, is seriously injured. In addition, there was a fire in an apartment building and damage to cars.

As of 2:41 p.m., the number of injured as a result of the glide bomb attack has increased to nine.

Russian troops fired police cars during an evacuation in the Kharkiv region

Russian troops struck a car with a police officer in the Kharkiv region.

The vehicle was going to evacuate the civilian population.

A law enforcer of the Vovchansk Police Department was hit. He was going to pick up people who were waiting for evacuation.

Didn't get there. The enemy's FPV attacked a police car, wrote Volodymyr Tymoshko, the head of the State Security Service in the Kharkiv region. Share

According to him, the policeman is alive; he received aqubarotrauma. He also added that people managed to evacuate.