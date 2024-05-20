Ukrainian military partially stabilised situation near Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, AFU officer states

According to Nazar Voloshyn, the OSTG "Khortytsia", the Ukrainian military managed to partially stabilise the situation in the Vovchansk region of the Kharkiv region.

What is known about the situation in the Vovchansk and Lyptsi regions

The OSTG "Khortytsia" spokesman noted that the Ukrainian military is currently moving to counterattacks on separate sections of the front in the border areas of the Kharkiv region.

According to him, war criminals from the army are making new attempts to break through the defense of the Armed Forces near Vovchansk, Starytsa, Lyptsi and Zelene.

Enemy aircraft strikes support numerous infantry assaults.

Eighty-three attempted enemy attacks were recorded in the Kharkiv region during the week.

During the past day alone, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with the enemy 11 times.

What is known about the offensive attempts of the Russian occupation army?

Voloshyn emphasised that the Armed Forces stabilised the situation and reduced the number of assaults by the Russian occupiers in the direction of the settlements of Strilecha and Hlyboke.

The Ukrainian military also repelled enemy attacks south of the settlements of Hlyboke and Lukyantsi.

The defence forces are trying to dislodge the occupying forces in the direction of the settlement of Hlyboke and in the Vovchansk region, where the enemy is trying to gain a foothold in a residential building, but our defenders are not allowing them to do so, said the OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker. Share

According to him, the key areas of attack of the Russian occupiers are the settlements of Strelech and Liptsi, as well as Vovchansk.

Voloshyn emphasised that the occupiers are trying to break through to the settlement of Bily Kolodyaz and launch an offensive in the rear of the Armed Forces.

The OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker noted that the Ukrainian military partially succeeded in regaining the lost positions and inflicting numerous losses on the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian military units continue to resist the Russian invaders in the northern part of Vovchansk.