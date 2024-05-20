The ex-US Army commander in Europe, retired General Ben Hodges, noted that the battle for the Kharkiv region would not be decisive in Russia's war against Ukraine.
General Hodges commented on Russia's offensive in the Kharkiv region
According to him, despite the fact that Ukraine did not receive all the necessary support from its partners, the Ukrainian Armed Forces were able to slow down the advance of the Russians in the Kharkiv direction.
And this brings to the fore Russia's inability to achieve anything significant.
In addition, he believes the logistics situation in Ukraine should improve in the coming months.
Why the Russian army is not victorious in the war against Ukraine
Previously, Gen Hodges noted that the criminal army of the Russian Federation uses several times more ammunition than the Ukrainian military and probably mobilises up to 30,000 Russians for war every month.
The retired general noted that Western countries have recently discussed the Ukrainian military's ammunition shortage and the loss of Avdiivka. Still, almost nothing is being said about the problems in the occupying Russian army.
He also noted that the superiority of the Russian occupiers in numbers of 5:1 or 10:1 is taken for granted.
