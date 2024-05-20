The Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively repel the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region and even managed to return some captured positions and take prisoners.
The Armed Forces managed to weaken the shock assault potential of the Russian army
Yuriy Fedorenko, the commander of the "Achilles" UAV attack battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade, told about this on the national newscast.
Fedorenko noted that the Russians failed to realise the tactical goals they had set for themselves. He added that Ukrainian soldiers managed to defend themselves and take action to improve the situation.
As a result of the execution of these operations, we have not only returned positions, but also the enemy, who was taken prisoner. The enemy will need to replenish losses, and the enemy is doing this, regrouping, attracting additional reserves. Every occupier that is destroyed on our land is a minus to the enemy's shock assault capabilities, Fedorenko said.
What is the situation near Vovchansk?
Yuriy Fedorenko also spoke in more detail about what is happening near Vovchansk.
The defence forces are hitting the enemy on the approach to Vovchansk and are doing it quite effectively. One way or another, the situation was almost completely stabilized.
The Russian volunteer corps, fighting on the side of Ukraine, continues to eliminate Russian soldiers in the Kharkiv region during a new offensive by the occupiers.
According to the Russian volunteer forces, they are currently carrying out combat missions in the hottest spots of the so-called Kharkiv offensive, which the Russian army launched on May 10.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-