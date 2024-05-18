Investigation launched after Russian soldiers allegedly shot dead a man with disabilities in Vovchansk

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office opened criminal proceedings in connection with the killing of a disabled man in Vovchansk by the Russian occupiers.

What is known about the execution of a civilian by Russian soldiers in Vovchansk

As reported, monitoring of social media, namely the Telegram channel of journalist Andriy Tsapliyenko, revealed a post stating that air reconnaissance aircraft, while monitoring the airspace over Vovchansk, found the body of a dead man in a wheelchair near a local hospital that had been seized by Russians.

Law enforcement officials are considering the version that the victim tried to leave the medical facility, but the Russian military allegedly shot him and left him in a wheelchair standing in the middle of a broken street.

The prosecutors of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

War crimes of Russia in Vovchansk

The Russian military launched mass terror against the civilian population in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. Invaders shoot civilians and hunt volunteers.

In particular, during the Russian army's offensive in the Vovchansk community of the Kharkiv region, the occupiers forcibly detained and continue to detain people in the basement. Local residents were placed there on 11 May.

On May 13, some of them managed to escape and reach the volunteers.

The victims said that while they were in the basement, they heard Russian servicemen talking about the fact that the civilian population should be shot.