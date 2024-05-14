Russians strike Vovchansk community in Kharkiv region, two killed

On May 14, the Russians shelled the Vovchansk community of the Chuhuyiv district of the Kharkiv region.

Two civilians were killed by Russian shelling of the Vovchansk community

Russian troops stepped up shelling of the Vovchan community. Over several days, 22 guided aerial bombs were dropped in the direction of Vovchansk.

Oleg SynIegubov, the head of Kharkiv RMA , reported today's shelling of Vovchansk and Gatyshche.

An 80-year-old woman died as a result of enemy shelling that took place in the city of Vovchansk at 11:55. A private house caught fire. An 83-year-old civilian was killed in the village of Gatishche as a result of a shrapnel wound. Oleg Sinegubov Head of Kharkiv RMA

On May 13, the AFU General Staff announced that the Defense Forces had pushed the Russians back from Vovchansk.

As of May 14, measures to comb urban buildings in Vovchansk continue. The situation is under control. The losses of the enemy in this direction for the current day amounted to four people and five units of weapons and military equipment.

The situation in the Kharkiv direction

The DIU chief, Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, admitted that the Kharkiv region is "on the edge".

Like most Ukrainian officials and military experts, the chief of Ukrainian military intelligence believes that Russian attacks in the northeast are aimed at diverting Ukrainian reserves from the hot spots of Donbas.

The situation is on the edge. Every hour this situation is getting closer to critical, Budanov said via video link from the bunker in the Kharkiv region. Share

According to him, the Ukrainian army is trying to transfer troops from other areas of the front line to strengthen its defences in the northeast, but it wasn't easy to find personnel.