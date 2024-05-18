Russia leaves dead and wounded civilians after today's shelling of Vovchansk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia leaves dead and wounded civilians after today's shelling of Vovchansk

Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
Vovchansk
Читати українською

A woman was killed and five people were injured as a result of shelling by the Russian army of Vovchansk and the village of Ukrainske on 18 May.

Russia attacked Vovchansk again, there are victims

According to the investigation, on May 18, the occupiers once again shelled the city of Vovchansk.

This is reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

A 60-year-old woman died. Two civilian men aged 55 and 60, as well as two more female residents aged 68, were injured.

The village of Ukrainske in the Vovchansk territorial community was also attacked by the enemy today. A 59-year-old civilian man was injured there.

Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by the Russian military.

Under the procedural supervision of the Chuhuiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In Kharkiv, children were injured as a result of Russia’s shelling

Around 3:00 p.m., Russian terrorist forces again shelled Kharkiv.

According to the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, at 15:19, an explosion was recorded in the residential sector — several private houses were destroyed.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Syniegubov announced the destruction of civilian infrastructure and named the exact number of wounded.

Five people received shrapnel wounds as a result of strikes on Kharkiv. Two children, aged 13 and 16, received minor injuries.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian army partially oust Russians from Vovchansk in Kharkiv region
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Man, 70, and woman, 83, killed by Russians in their car while trying to evacuate from Vovchansk
Office of the Prosecutor General
RF

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?