Russia leaves dead and wounded civilians after today's shelling of Vovchansk

A woman was killed and five people were injured as a result of shelling by the Russian army of Vovchansk and the village of Ukrainske on 18 May.

Russia attacked Vovchansk again, there are victims

According to the investigation, on May 18, the occupiers once again shelled the city of Vovchansk.

This is reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

A 60-year-old woman died. Two civilian men aged 55 and 60, as well as two more female residents aged 68, were injured.

The village of Ukrainske in the Vovchansk territorial community was also attacked by the enemy today. A 59-year-old civilian man was injured there.

Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by the Russian military. Share

Under the procedural supervision of the Chuhuiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In Kharkiv, children were injured as a result of Russia’s shelling

Around 3:00 p.m., Russian terrorist forces again shelled Kharkiv.

According to the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, at 15:19, an explosion was recorded in the residential sector — several private houses were destroyed.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Syniegubov announced the destruction of civilian infrastructure and named the exact number of wounded.