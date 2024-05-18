Man, 70, and woman, 83, killed by Russians in their car while trying to evacuate from Vovchansk

A man, 70, and a woman, 83, were killed in their car after Russians opened fire on them while preventing their evacuation in Vovchansk.

Russian army once again killed civilians in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region

According to the investigation, on May 16, four civilians tried to leave Vovchansk by car. On the way through the city, they came under enemy fire.

The 70-year-old driver of the car and the 83-year-old female passenger died on the spot, and the driver's wife and another passenger were injured.

The prosecutor's office opened a case on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war.

War crimes of Russia in Vovchansk

The Russian military launched mass terror against the civilian population in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. Invaders shoot civilians and hunt volunteers.

In particular, during the Russian army's offensive in the Vovchansk community of Kharkiv region, the occupiers forcibly detained and continue to detain people in the basement. Local residents were placed there on 11 May.

On May 13, some of them managed to escape and reach the volunteers.

The victims said that while they were in the basement, they heard Russian soldiers saying that civilians should be shot.

Also, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office opened criminal proceedings in connection with the shooting of a disabled man by the Russian occupiers in Vovchansk

Law enforcers are considering the version that the victim was trying to leave the medical facility, but the Russian military allegedly shot him and left him in a wheelchair standing in the middle of a broken street.