Russian soldiers shot civilian in Kharkiv region — Prosecutor General's Office

On May 14, a Russian soldier shot a civilian at close range in the village of Starytsa in the Vovchansk community.

The Russian occupier killed a civilian in Kharkiv region

As noted, on May 14, a Russian soldier shot a 46-year-old man at close range in the village of Starytsa of the Vovchansk community.

It is also known that on the same day, during an armed attack by the Russians, another man disappeared. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

At the moment, law enforcement officers are considering several versions: the illegal deprivation of liberty of a civilian by Russian servicemen or his murder, the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office reports. Share

Prosecutors report that hostilities continue in the settlement.

The Russian military discusses the shooting of civilians

During the offensive actions of the Russian army in the Vovchan community of the Kharkiv region, the occupiers were forcibly detained and continued to detain people in the basement. Residents were placed on the premises on May 11.

On May 13, some of them managed to escape and reach the volunteers.

The victims said that while they were in the basement, they heard Russian service members talking about the fact that the civilian population should be shot.

In addition, according to the prosecutor's office, the captured civilian population of Vovchansk was forced to provide medical aid to the occupying army.