The Russians, advancing in the Kharkiv region, are trying to hide from Ukrainian drones in forest strips. But the soldiers of the National Guard beat the enemy out of them as well.

How the National Guardsmen knock out the Russian troops from the forest strips in the Kharkiv region

Thus, the enemy tries to hide from reconnaissance in the Kharkiv region and combat drones using forest strips or other green areas.

However, the 2nd detachment of the "Omega" Special Operations Unit are closely monitoring the movements of the Russians and accurately practice with FPV drones, the message says. Share

AFU liquidated over 1,200 Russian soldiers in a day

Defence forces continue to liquidate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion is 491,080 troops.

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,210 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed: