Ukrainian army eliminated over 1,200 Russian soldiers, 13 tanks and 36 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 491,080 soldiers.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defence Forces destroyed 1,210 Russian invaders during the day, and the following vehicles were destroyed:
tanks — 7,560 (+13) units;
armored combat vehicles — 14,595 (+43) units;
artillery systems — 12,639 (+36) units;
MRLS — 1,071 units;
air defence equipment — 801 (+1) units;
aircraft — 354 (+1) units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 10,108 (+35) units;
cruise missiles — 2,203 (+3) units;
ships/boats — 26 units;
submarines - 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 17,169 (+65) units;
special equipment — 2075 (+6) units
What is the situation at the front?
According to the information of the General Staff on May 17, the Ukrainian military is strengthening the defence line in the border areas of the Kharkiv region and conducting reconnaissance.
Six skirmishes took place in the Kupiansk direction.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the number of clashes with the occupiers increased to 14.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy continues to try to improve the tactical position — by this time, 25 combat clashes had already taken place. The hottest place is near Novooleksandrivka, Sokil and Nevelske were added to the previously mentioned settlements. The situation is under control.
