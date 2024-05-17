Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,400 Russian occupiers over past day

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate the occupiers. The total number of Russian army losses since the beginning of the invasion is 489,870.

Losses of the Russian army as of May 17

The General Staff reported that the total enemy losses since the start of the full-scale war amounted to:

personnel — about 489,870 (+1,410) persons,

tanks — 7547 (+18) units,

armoured combat vehicles — 14,552 (+14) units,

artillery systems — 12,603 (+38) units,

MRLS — 1071 (+1) units,

air defence equipment — 800 (+2) units,

aircraft — 353 (+2) units,

helicopters — 326 (+1) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 10073 (+45),

cruise missiles — 2200 (+0),

ships/boats — 26 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 17,104 (+56) units,

special equipment - 2062 (+7)

What is the situation at the front

As of the evening of May 16, 114 combat clashes took place, the enemy launched four missile strikes, using seven missiles and 70 air strikes. Also, 431 kamikaze drones were used and nearly 2,800 shelling of our troops' positions was carried out.

There were 10 combat clashes in the Kharkiv direction. Our soldiers repelled eight attacks in the areas of Lyptsi, Starytsia and Vovchansk settlements of the Kharkiv region. The enemy continues its attempts to break through the defence of Ukrainian units in the Shebekino-Vovchansk direction.

The situation in Vovchansk is under control.

As of now, since the beginning of the current day, the losses of the enemy in the Kharkiv direction amounted to 160 occupants from among personnel and 21 units of weapons and military equipment.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defence Forces successfully repelled six enemy attacks. In some areas, our troops are conducting measures to improve the tactical position.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy tried unsuccessfully eight times to break through the defence of our troops.

Four enemy attacks were repulsed in the Siversk direction. Fighting continues in the direction Berestove — Viymka. No positions were lost during the defensive operations, the situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 13 attempts to break through the defence of our troops were repelled.

Our defenders repel two enemy attacks in the direction of Bakhmut — Klishchiivka, Opytne — Andriivka. The situation is under control.

There were 35 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsky direction. In some areas during the fighting, as a result of intense fire and assault actions of the enemy, the Defence Forces regrouped. Fighting continues in the area of Novooleksandrivka settlement.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy made 12 attempts to break through the defence of our troops. No positions were lost during the battles.

In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy made nine unsuccessful attempts to improve their tactical position in the areas of the settlements of Pivdenna Shakta #1, Urozhaine, and Staromayorske. The situation is under control.