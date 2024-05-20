Ukrainian military stabilising situation in Kharkiv region, forcing Russians to reduce number of attacks
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian military stabilising situation in Kharkiv region, forcing Russians to reduce number of attacks

AFU military
Читати українською
Source:  LIGA.net

According to the information of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) spokesman Ruslan Muzychuk, the Ukrainian military managed to stabilise the situation in the Kharkiv region and force the occupation army of the Russian Federation to reduce the number of attacks.

What is known about the situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defence Forces are carrying out the necessary actions that made it possible to stabilize the situation, reduce the number of enemy forces and means, and accordingly the number of attempted assaults, noted Muzychuk.

He emphasised that the Russian occupiers continued to actively operate in groups of infantry, which were ordered to occupy positions in forest belts and near populated areas or to capture them.

The NGU spokesman added that the Russian Federation's criminal army uses light vehicles, mainly golf carts, to quickly transfer personnel.

During the past day, the Russians tried to break through the defences of the Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk, Starytsa, Lyptsi, and Zelene.

What has been said in Kharkiv RMA?

According to the information of the deputy head of the Kharkiv RMA , Roman Semenukha, the Russian Federation's occupation army is concentrating its efforts on capturing Vovchansk.

Semenukha emphasised that the Ukrainian military currently controls about 60% of the territory of Vovchansk.

The enemy continues its assault operations, mainly focused on the directions of the settlements of Liptsi and the left and right flanks in Vovchansk.

We have just had several flights of gliding bombs to the settlement of Lyptsi. The enemy does not stop trying, especially inside Vovchansk, to push back the Defence Forces, the city is approximately 60% controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, that is, the assaults do not stop, Semenukha emphasised.

He also added that on the morning of May 20, fierce fighting continued in the Kupiansk region.

At the same time, in some areas, the Ukrainian military conducts its assaults to improve its positions.

In addition, there is continuous shelling of the border areas — these are the Bogodukhiv, Kharkiv and Chuhuyiv districts.

If we talk about the arrivals in Kharkiv, there were also anti-aircraft missiles, there was a new modified ammunition called UMPB D-30, it was right in the most central part of the city, in the central park. The people who died in the Cherkaska Lozova region were the arrival of the "Iskander" cruise missile. And in the Kupiansk district, we have casualties as a result of two shellings by MLRS, notes the deputy head of the Kharkiv RMA.

But the region suffered the most from the shelling of Russian Su-34 and Su-35, which launched gliding bombs at the entire border area. In particular, there were four recent arrivals in Lyptsi.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Anti-Kremlin Russian volunteers fighting for Ukraine eliminate Russian military in Vovchansk — video
RVC
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky assessed the risk of a ground attack by the Russian army on Kharkiv
Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine regained some positions in the Kharkiv region, AFU officer says
AFU military

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?