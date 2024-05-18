Zelensky assessed the risk of a ground attack by the Russian army on Kharkiv

Volodymyr Zelenskyy answered a question about the risk of a ground offensive on Kharkiv. The President of Ukraine confirmed that the enemies want to attack.
Is there a risk of a ground attack by the Russian army on Kharkiv?
The Ukrainian leader said in an interview with AFP that the Russians want to advance. According to the president, the enemy understands that it is very difficult.
According to him, the Russians understand that they can slowly push towards Kharkiv, while Kyiv will withdraw the troops. This is their main desire.
The Ukrainian leader added that, in fact, Russia's entire Kharkiv operation boils down to an effort to weaken the Armed Forces of Ukraine in general on the front.
What is known about the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region
On May 10, Russian troops launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region, having managed to capture several border villages. To date, it has already been possible to evacuate almost 10,000 people from the border.
Just on 17 May, during his daily video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that by advancing in the Kharkiv direction, the Russian Federation is trying to weaken the forces of the Ukrainian army along the entire front. At the same time, he said that Ukraine needs two Patriots for a more effective defence of Kharkiv.
We shall remind you that on 16 May, Zielenskyy held a field meeting of the headquarters in Kharkiv. Given the difficult situation in the area, among other things, it was decided to reinforce the units of the Armed Forces.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-