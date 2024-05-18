Children, aged 13 and 16, injured in Russian today's shelling of Kharkiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Children, aged 13 and 16, injured in Russian today's shelling of Kharkiv

Igor Terekhov
Kharkiv
Читати українською

Five people were injured in today's series of explosions in the latest Russian missile attack on civilian areas of Kharkiv.  

In Kharkiv, children were injured as a result of Russia shelling on 18 May

Around 3:00 p.m., Russian terrorist forces again shelled Kharkiv.

This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov,

It's loud in the city. A series of explosions. Be careful.

Igor Terekhov

Igor Terekhov

Mayor of Kharkiv

Before that, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about the activity of enemy aircraft and the launch of anti-aircraft missiles in the Kharkiv Region.

Later, the head of Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov clarified the situation.

Information about the victims is checked by specialised services.

As Terekhov noted at 3:19 p.m., the explosions were recorded in a residential sector where several private houses were destroyed.

And Syniehubov announced the destruction of civilian infrastructure and named the exact number of wounded.

Five people received shrapnel wounds as a result of the strikes on Kharkiv. Among the wounded are two children, aged 13 and 16, who received minor injuries.

In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack on May 17 has increased

In Kharkiv, the number of people killed by shelling on May 17 has increased to four. A 33-year-old man died in hospital.

Oleh Syniegubov, the head of the Kharkiv region administration, said that the number of victims in Kharkiv had increased to 31.

Now 16 people are being treated in hospital, two of them are in a serious condition.

On May 17, the Russian military attacked Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv with two aerial bombs. The mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, noted that there were several air strikes, and fires broke out at the sites of the explosions.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians attack residential complex in Kharkiv, two injured
Igor Terekhov
attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Two civilians killed in Russian missile strike in Kharkiv
Igor Terekhov
Shelling
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Number of civilians killed in Kharkiv during Russian shelling on 17 May increased
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Shelling

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?