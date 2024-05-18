Children, aged 13 and 16, injured in Russian today's shelling of Kharkiv

Five people were injured in today's series of explosions in the latest Russian missile attack on civilian areas of Kharkiv.

In Kharkiv, children were injured as a result of Russia shelling on 18 May

Around 3:00 p.m., Russian terrorist forces again shelled Kharkiv.

This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov,

It's loud in the city. A series of explosions. Be careful. Igor Terekhov Mayor of Kharkiv

Before that, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about the activity of enemy aircraft and the launch of anti-aircraft missiles in the Kharkiv Region.

Later, the head of Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov clarified the situation.

Information about the victims is checked by specialised services.

As Terekhov noted at 3:19 p.m., the explosions were recorded in a residential sector where several private houses were destroyed.

And Syniehubov announced the destruction of civilian infrastructure and named the exact number of wounded.

Five people received shrapnel wounds as a result of the strikes on Kharkiv. Among the wounded are two children, aged 13 and 16, who received minor injuries. Share

In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack on May 17 has increased

In Kharkiv, the number of people killed by shelling on May 17 has increased to four. A 33-year-old man died in hospital.

Oleh Syniegubov, the head of the Kharkiv region administration, said that the number of victims in Kharkiv had increased to 31.

Now 16 people are being treated in hospital, two of them are in a serious condition.

On May 17, the Russian military attacked Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv with two aerial bombs. The mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, noted that there were several air strikes, and fires broke out at the sites of the explosions.