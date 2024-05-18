Ukrainian army trying to push back Russians in direction of Hlyboke in Kharkiv region

Ukrainian troops are trying to push back the Russians towards the village of Hlyboke, located about 40 kilometres from Kharkiv.
General Staff updated information on the situation in Kharkiv region
As noted, in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy does not stop trying to break through the defences of the Ukrainian troops.
Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have twice attacked the positions of the Ukrainian armed forces in the direction of the settlements of Lyptsi and Vovchansk without success.
Over the past day, the enemy lost up to 200 personnel and 42 pieces of military equipment in the Kharkiv sector. Since the beginning of the day, Russia has lost 19 personnel and 10 pieces of military equipment.
What is the situation in other directions
In the Kupyansk direction, Russian aircraft struck in the districts of Berestove and Makiivka. As of this time, a total of six combat clashes took place. The Russians are suffering losses, the data is being clarified.
In the Lyman direction, the Russians tried three times to push units of the Defence Forces near Novosadove, Torske, and Hryhorivka, but they did not succeed. Instead, the Defence Forces improved the tactical position in some areas.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked eight times near Novy, Klishchiivka and Andriivka. Druzhba and New York in the Donetsk region were hit by airstrikes.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russians maintain the intensity of offensive actions. Since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have already tried 10 times to break through the Ukrainian defences, in particular in the directions of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha and Umanske.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the number of attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders increased to seven. The enemy tried to seize Ukrainian positions in the Novomykhailivka, Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostyantynivka, and Vodyane districts.
In the Dnipro direction, the Russian invaders tried three times to knock out the Ukrainian soldiers from Krynky on the left bank of the Dnipro river. They had no success.
