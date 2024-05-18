Ukrainian army trying to push back Russians in direction of Hlyboke in Kharkiv region

Ukrainian troops are trying to push back the Russians towards the village of Hlyboke, located about 40 kilometres from Kharkiv.

General Staff updated information on the situation in Kharkiv region

As noted, in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy does not stop trying to break through the defences of the Ukrainian troops.

Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have twice attacked the positions of the Ukrainian armed forces in the direction of the settlements of Lyptsi and Vovchansk without success.

Our defenders are trying to push back the enemy in the direction of the settlement of Hlyboke,' the message says.

Over the past day, the enemy lost up to 200 personnel and 42 pieces of military equipment in the Kharkiv sector. Since the beginning of the day, Russia has lost 19 personnel and 10 pieces of military equipment.

What is the situation in other directions