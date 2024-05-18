Russian offensive in Kharkiv region could be first wave of attacks — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, believes that Russia's offensive in the Kharkiv region can be only the "first wave".

Offensive of the Russian army may consist of several waves

As the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, noted, Russia's offensive "may consist of several waves, there was the first wave" in the Kharkiv region.

The president noted that, in general, the situation in the Kharkiv region, where Russia captured several border villages, is "controlled", but "not stabilised".

In particular, according to his data, Russian troops penetrated 5-10 kilometers along the northeastern border before they were stopped by the Ukrainian troops.

We must be sober and understand that they are going deep into our territory. And not vice versa. And this is their advantage so far. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

As for Kharkiv, Zelenskyy believes that Russian forces "want to attack" the city, although they understand that it will be "very difficult."

At the same time, according to him, "if this continues, we will be forced to create a security zone."

What is known about the offensive of the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region

On May 10, Russian troops launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region, having managed to capture several border villages. To date, it has already been possible to evacuate almost 10,000 people from the border.

Just on 17 May, during his daily video address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that by advancing in the Kharkiv direction, the Russian Federation was trying to weaken the forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces along the entire frontline. At the same time, he said, Ukraine needs two Patriots to defend Kharkiv more effectively.