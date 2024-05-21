Ukrainian military stabilised situation in Vovchansk, AFU speaker says

The situation in the Kharkiv region remains difficult. However, the Defence Forces managed to stabilise it, particularly in Vovchansk.
The Ukrainian military managed to stabilise the situation in Vovchansk
Voloshyn added that the Russians do not stop trying to break through the defences of our units near Lyptsi, Vovchansk, and Starytsa.
The OSTG "Khortytsia" also noted that the Russians had carried out 83 attacks in the Kharkiv direction over the past day, and five combat clashes had already occurred this morning.
Voloshyn added that the invaders created and significantly strengthened the operational-tactical grouping of the enemy's troops near the borders.
What is known about the situation in the Kharkiv region
AFU General Staff confirmed that the number of clashes in the Kharkiv direction has almost halved compared to the previous day.
The Russian invaders tried several times to break through the defences of the Ukrainian defenders in the Starytsa, Lyptsi and Vovchansk districts. The fighting is still going on in three locations. The situation remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
