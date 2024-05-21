Ukrainian military stabilised situation in Vovchansk, AFU speaker says

The situation in the Kharkiv region remains difficult. However, the Defence Forces managed to stabilise it, particularly in Vovchansk.

Currently, the situation and operational situation in the Kharkiv region remains difficult; it is changing dynamically. However, our defence forces and all units stabilised the situation, particularly in Vovchansk. Nazar Voloshyn OSTG "Khortytsia" spokesperson

Voloshyn added that the Russians do not stop trying to break through the defences of our units near Lyptsi, Vovchansk, and Starytsa.

The OSTG "Khortytsia" also noted that the Russians had carried out 83 attacks in the Kharkiv direction over the past day, and five combat clashes had already occurred this morning.

I must note that the number of combats with the enemy has almost halved compared to the previous day. The enemy, of course, does not stop trying to concentrate its efforts in the direction of Strilecha, Lyptsi, and the captured cities of Vovchansk, with further access to Bilyi Kolodyaz and launching an offensive just behind the rear of our troops, Voloshyn said.

Voloshyn added that the invaders created and significantly strengthened the operational-tactical grouping of the enemy's troops near the borders.

Voloshyn added that the invaders created and significantly strengthened the operational-tactical grouping of the enemy's troops near the borders.

However, our Defence Forces are holding on, trying to dislodge the occupying forces in the direction of the settlement of Hlyboke and in the Vovchansk district, in which the enemy intended to gain a foothold precisely in the residential area. However, our defenders are doing everything possible and do not allow him to do this, concluded OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker.

What is known about the situation in the Kharkiv region

AFU General Staff confirmed that the number of clashes in the Kharkiv direction has almost halved compared to the previous day.

The Russian invaders tried several times to break through the defences of the Ukrainian defenders in the Starytsa, Lyptsi and Vovchansk districts. The fighting is still going on in three locations. The situation remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.