Ukraine's border guards share exclusive footage of battles for Vovchansk

Ukrainian border guards showed exclusive footage of the battles for Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, which continue continuously in the city and its surroundings.

How the battles for Vovchansk are going

The video shows how Ukrainian State Border Guard Service (SBGS) fighters break through enemy fire to reinforce their comrades.

Why did Russia start a new Kharkiv offensive?

Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again confirmed that the Russian army is currently doing everything possible to distract Ukrainian forces and make their combat work less concentrated.

The President emphasised that the reaction to these actions will always be as needed—the enemy will redecorate powerful rebuffs in every direction.