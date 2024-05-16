Ukraine's border guards share exclusive footage of battles for Vovchansk
Ukraine's border guards share exclusive footage of battles for Vovchansk

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukrainian military
Ukrainian border guards showed exclusive footage of the battles for Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, which continue continuously in the city and its surroundings.

How the battles for Vovchansk are going

The video shows how Ukrainian State Border Guard Service (SBGS) fighters break through enemy fire to reinforce their comrades.

Why did Russia start a new Kharkiv offensive?

Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again confirmed that the Russian army is currently doing everything possible to distract Ukrainian forces and make their combat work less concentrated.

The President emphasised that the reaction to these actions will always be as needed—the enemy will redecorate powerful rebuffs in every direction.

Our Ukrainian result, our strength depends on every soldier, every sergeant, every officer, who are directly in positions, in battle, at the front: the full execution of combat tasks in the existing conditions must disrupt the Russian offensive plans, concluded the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

