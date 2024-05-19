Russians hit popular vacation spot in Kharkiv with missiles

According to the information of the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleg Syniegubov, the criminal army of the Russian Federation launched missile attacks on the cemetery and a popular place of rest for the residents of Kharkiv.
What is known about the consequences of the new Russian missile attack on Kharkiv?
Syniegubov noted that around 3:15 p.m., Kharkiv authorities confirmed explosions and hits in the city as a result of a missile attack by the Russian occupation army.
According to him, there were casualties as a result of the enemy missile attack.
In particular, one woman had an acute reaction to stress.
Subsequently, the head of the Kharkiv RMA noted that according to preliminary information, the aircraft of the occupation army of the Russian Federation struck the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs.
One of the bombs fell near a football field, where there is no military infrastructure.
What is known about the consequences of the Russia's attacks in the Kharkiv region
According to the information of the Kharkiv region law enforcement officers, the Russian Federation criminal army struck a recreation centre in the village of Cherkaska Lozova.
It is noted that five people died, and at least 16 were injured as a result of the enemy attack.
It is noted that an 8-year-old child was injured.
Also among the injured are a police officer and an ambulance paramedic who came under repeated fire whileassistinge at the scene of the shooting.
A resident who was fishing 100 meters from the recreation centre also died.
Eight citizens are in serious condition. Search and rescue operations are underway.
Later, the police reported that one of the dead was a 7-month pregnant woman.
It is also noted that it was previously established that Iskander-M missiles carried out the strikes.
