Russians hit popular vacation spot in Kharkiv with missiles

According to the information of the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleg Syniegubov, the criminal army of the Russian Federation launched missile attacks on the cemetery and a popular place of rest for the residents of Kharkiv.

What is known about the consequences of the new Russian missile attack on Kharkiv?

Syniegubov noted that around 3:15 p.m., Kharkiv authorities confirmed explosions and hits in the city as a result of a missile attack by the Russian occupation army.

The last two strikes hit the central part of the city. One rocket landed on the cemetery, the second landed on one of the most favorite places of recreation of Kharkiv residents, said the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov.

According to him, there were casualties as a result of the enemy missile attack.

In particular, one woman had an acute reaction to stress.

Needless to say, there is no military infrastructure either in the cemetery or in the recreation area? — Terekhov added.

Subsequently, the head of the Kharkiv RMA noted that according to preliminary information, the aircraft of the occupation army of the Russian Federation struck the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs.

One of the bombs fell near a football field, where there is no military infrastructure.

What is known about the consequences of the Russia's attacks in the Kharkiv region

According to the information of the Kharkiv region law enforcement officers, the Russian Federation criminal army struck a recreation centre in the village of Cherkaska Lozova.

It is noted that five people died, and at least 16 were injured as a result of the enemy attack.

On May 19, around 11:00 a.m., the police received a report of shelling of the village of Cherkaska Lozova, Malodanyliva community, Kharkiv region. Police and medics arrived at the address. Already in 20 minutes, the enemy struck again on the same street, emphasised the message of the law enforcement officers.

It is noted that an 8-year-old child was injured.

Also among the injured are a police officer and an ambulance paramedic who came under repeated fire whileassistinge at the scene of the shooting.

A resident who was fishing 100 meters from the recreation centre also died.

Eight citizens are in serious condition. Search and rescue operations are underway.

Later, the police reported that one of the dead was a 7-month pregnant woman.

It is also noted that it was previously established that Iskander-M missiles carried out the strikes.