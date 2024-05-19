Russia strikes Kharkiv region with ballistic missiles: five killed, 16 injured

An air alert was announced in Ukraine due to the threat of ballistics, and explosions were heard in the Kharkiv district.

Russia's strike killed five civilians

The head of Kharkiv RMA , Oleg Syniegubov, reported that the occupiers struck the territory where residents were resting. According to his information, at least eight people were injured, and five died.

Sinegubov added that among the wounded was an emergency paramedic and a damaged ambulance.

Later, the head of the Malodanylivskyy district, Oleksandr Gololobov, said that it was previously known about five people killed as a result of shelling of a public object.

All the wounded were taken to hospitals. Oleksandr Hololobov reported that houses were destroyed. He also posted a photo of a mutilated playground.

AFU doesn't have the opportunity to fully defend themselves against the Russian army in the Kharkiv region

The prohibition of the American authorities to strike military targets in Russia with provided weapons undermines the ability of Ukrainian soldiers to defend themselves against the offensive operations of Russian soldiers in the Kharkiv region. The conclusion was reached by the ISW team.

The US Helsinki Commission officially drew attention to the fact that Washington is obliged to allow Ukraine to strike military facilities in the border regions of Russia, mainly because the enemy is again trying to capture the Kharkiv region.

US should not only allow, but also encourage Ukrainian forces to strike Russian forces that are firing and stationed in Russia's border areas, the group's representatives emphasised.

In addition, experts called on the White House not to forget that Ukraine should decide for itself how to conduct this war.