Four killed after latest Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv

On the morning of May 23, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on Kharkiv. Over ten explosions rocked the city.

Four killed after Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv

The mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, and the head of the regional military administration, Oleg Syniegubov, reported that the transport infrastructure and the utility company, which deals with the city's life support, suffered from the first blows.

At least five people were injured there.

About 30 minutes later there were several more blasts. Terekhov reported that a private enterprise had been hit. One person died there, six were injured. The fate of three more people is unknown, there is a big fire at the place of impact.

A body was found at the site of another missile strike. Also, one person was injured there - she was taken away by an ambulance.

According to updated information, four people have died in Kharkiv after today's massive shelling. The location of two more people is being established. In total, the occupiers struck at least 15 times.

So far, the authorities have not announced the hit location and the details.

However, the mass media previously reported on the shelling of the Vivat publishing house.

Russia attacked Kharkiv on May 23

According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, three explosions were heard at first. Subsequently, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Syniegubov, mentioned five strikes.

According to Terekhov's latest data, about ten explosions were heard in the city.

Previously, transport infrastructure and utility companies dealing with the city's life support were also affected in Kharkiv.