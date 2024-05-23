7 killed, 20 injured after today's Russian missile strike on Kharkiv

On May 23, the Russian army hit Kharkiv and the region with 15 S-300 missiles. As a result of the attack, seven people have already died.

The Russian army hit the civilian infrastructure objects of Kharkiv

The Russian occupiers today struck 15 missiles on Kharkiv.

As of 4:00 p.m., seven people are known to have died, and the number of injured has increased to 20.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Syniegubov, and the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, reported it.

The head of Kharkiv RMA emphasised that the strikes were on civilian infrastructure objects.

He also reported that the occupiers hit Zolochiv, at least two people were injured.

Medics also assisted two more injured as a result of enemy shelling in Lubotyn.

At the same time, the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, said that the occupiers damaged the transport infrastructure and one of the units of the utility company, which provides the city's life support.

Rescue workers are working at the sites of Russian strikes in Kharkiv

Emergency services are fighting a large-scale fire, and the police rescue victims. Debris analysis and the search for injured citizens are ongoing.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" confirmed that several objects of the railway infrastructure in Kharkiv and the region were hit.

It is noted that during the arrivals, the workers were in shelter. According to preliminary data, six railway workers were injured, but there were no casualties.

The department notes that trains continue to run according to schedule.

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy noted that the occupiers also attacked a printing house in Kharkiv.

According to preliminary information, there was one dead, and six people were injured.

The paper shop also caught fire, covering 500 square meters. Extinguishing the fire and removing the debris is currently underway.