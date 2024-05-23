Russian troops suffer heavy losses in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, Syrskyi says

The Russian occupiers got stuck in street battles for Vovchansk and are suffering very high losses in the personnel of the assault units.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces reported on the situation in Kharkiv region

Oleksandr Syrskyi, the head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), noted that he continues to work in military units on the Eastern Front.

After the first minor successes in the course of offensive battles in the Kharkiv region, the enemy was completely bogged down in street battles for Vovchansk and suffered very high losses in the personnel of the assault units. Currently, the enemy is transferring reserves from various directions, trying to support active assault operations, but without success. Oleksandr Syrskyi Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the Lyptsi area (west of Vovchansk), the enemy also suffered losses and switched to active defence, carrying out minesweeping and fire damage to the positions of the Ukrainian army.

In the Kupyansk direction , fighting continues in the forest area north of the city. According to the commander-in-chief, the situation is difficult near Kyslivka, where the enemy is trying to break through the defences and reach the Oskil river.

Intense fighting continues near Ivanove and on the approaches to Chasiv Yar.

Syrskyi emphasised that the Russians are trying to get hold of the city at any cost, using the latest T-90M, BMP-3, and BMD-4 in this direction, which are usually destroyed by anti-tank weapons and FPV drones even when they are launched.

The most intense and fierce battles continue in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions. Russia throws the most prepared units there. The assaults involve infantry, armored vehicles, and the invaders often use motorcycles and buggies,” said Sirskyi. Share

Syrskyi added that the main purpose of working in units is to study the situation on the spot, solve problematic issues, provide an additional amount of ammunition, drones, EW, reinforcement with reserves, etc.

What is known about the Russian offensive

From May 10, 2024, the Russian army began a repeated offensive in the north of the Kharkiv region. The Russians reached the city of Vovchansk near the border with the Russian Federation.

Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi noted that the Russian Federation has expanded the front by 70 kilometers. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the occupiers in the Kharkiv region reached only the first line of defence.

In addition, the invaders are trying to break through the defences of the Ukrainian forces in the Avdiivka area, as well as capture the city of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.