Ukrainian army recaptured part of positions in Vovchansk

The Russian occupying troops' offensive is ongoing near Ukrainian Lyptsi and in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, without much success.

What is known about the situation in Kharkiv region as of 22 July

According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), during 22 July, the occupying army continued its offensive in the Liptsi district and in Vovchansk, but without much success.

ISW analysts emphasise that a very dynamic situation remains in Vovchansk, as both the Ukrainian military and the Russian occupiers have made minor advances.

According to the Russian military commanders, the occupying army of the Russian Federation had a slight advance in the Liptsi district and near Zeleny, but analysts have no confirmation of these statements.

According to Ukrainian military analyst Kostyantyn Mashovets, the command of the occupying army of the Russian Federation is withdrawing units of the 7th motorised rifle regiment from the offensive near Lyptsi for rest and recovery.

The analyst warned that the Russian occupiers had increased the number of the Northern group to approximately 40,000 people. Part of this group is still stationed in Belgorod and Kursk regions.

The ISW, with reference to geolocation data, notes that the occupying army of the Russian Federation made a slight advance in Vovchansk.

Additional geo-location footage also indicates that the Ukrainian military pushed back the occupiers from several buildings and slightly advanced within the northeastern part of the city.

According to the spokesman of one of the divisions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces operating in Kharkiv Oblast, the Ukrainian military currently controls most of Vovchansk.

What is known about the situation in Donbas

It is noted that during May 22, the occupying army of the Russian Federation continued its offensive in the districts of Kupyansk, Svatove, and Kreminna.

Russian troops continued offensive actions:

to the northeast of Kupyansk in the area of Synkivka;

to the northwest of Svatove near Berestove, Stelmakhivka, Ivanivka;

to the southwest of Svatove near Serhiivka, Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka;

to the west of Kreminna near Nevske and Torske;

to the south of Kreminna near Hryhorivka and Bilohorivka.

According to Artem Lysohor, the head of the Luhansk OVA, as a result of the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on May 20 on the Luhansk Academy of Internal Affairs in the occupied Katerynivka, the Russian occupiers suffered significant losses.

In Donetsk region, the occupation army of the Russian Federation continued its offensive in the direction of Siversk.

Enemy assaults were carried out in the Vyimka region and south of Siversk in the Rozdolivka region.

The Ukrainian military recently managed to regain positions within the eastern Chasiv Yar.

According to geolocation data as of May 21, Ukrainian troops recently recaptured several buildings in the eastern part of the Kanal neighborhood.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defence of the aggressor countries announced the alleged capture of Klishchiivka, but the Russian soldiers themselves denied this, stating that the Ukrainian military continues to operate in the settlement.

Other Russian media bloggers claimed that Russian forces have advanced further in the Klishchiivka area, while Ukrainian forces are retreating from positions west of the settlement.

ISW has no confirmation of these claims.

However, analysts of the DeepState monitoring portal claim that the Russian invaders are advancing in the Chasiv Yar area, in Klishchiivka and Krasnohorivka.

The ISW declares the advance of units of the Russian criminal army to the northwest of Avdiivka.

According to geolocation data as of May 20, the Russian occupiers advanced to the eastern outskirts of Novooleksandrivka.

According to the Russian military commanders, the occupiers advanced 400 meters deep along the railway track in the direction of Sokil and along a front 1.23 km wide and 700 m deep south of Netailove.

Russian media bloggers also claimed that Russian forces were strengthening their positions west of Netailove, and Ukrainian forces were withdrawing from their positions in the Karlivka area.

ISW analysts have no confirmation of these claims.

However, the Institute for the Study of War points to the limited success of the occupation army of the Russian Federation southwest of Donetsk.

According to geolocation data as of May 21, the invaders advanced a little to the southwest of Novomykhailivka.

In addition, the Russians claim an alleged advance deep into Paraskoviivka, but there is no confirmation of this.

The advance of the Russian occupiers was also recorded in the area of the border of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Geolocation images published on May 21 and 22 indicate that Russian troops have advanced within the boundaries of southern Staromayorske.

What is the situation in the south of Ukraine

According to ISW analysts, during May 22, the occupying army conducted positional battles in the west of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The Russian media blogger claimed that the units of the Russian Federation advanced a kilometer towards Mala Tokmachka.

On May 22, positional battles continued in the left-bank (eastern) Kherson region, including near Krynky.